Boys Arnold & Co Has Lowered Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $771,894; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Rose While Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 98.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 430 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75,000, down from 25,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 48,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.5% or 102,919 shares in its portfolio. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 5,392 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 300 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 3.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ally Fincl holds 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,000 shares. Laffer Invs reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,185 shares stake. Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 1.17% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wade G W owns 124,153 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 40,830 shares. Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust owns 46,592 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Department owns 0.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,407 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,624 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor has 12,223 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Grace & White New York reported 1.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,383 shares to 179,369 shares, valued at $11.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is PepsiCo Stock a Buy Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tilray Prepares a Second Act That Could Rekindle TLRY Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Cannabis Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Good For Cronos Group Will Likely Not Benefit Cronos Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 6,700 shares to 36,420 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.