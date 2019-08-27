Boys Arnold & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $771,894; Cibc World Markets Holds Position in Intel (INTC)

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,407 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 48,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.51. About 1.80 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 594,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.93M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.58. About 7.96 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Intel did not provide financial details; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.42 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.3% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). South State holds 78,077 shares. 40,281 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Lc. Cohen And Steers Inc invested in 0.01% or 19,666 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,897 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 48,128 shares. Paw Cap holds 5,500 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 123,975 were accumulated by Hightower Services Lta. American Economic Planning Adv owns 2,813 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 87,207 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 273,272 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has 4.35 million shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Inc Or holds 2.16% or 54,665 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 34,402 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 43,252 shares to 117,753 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communications New Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 43,646 shares to 345,307 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 21,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,509 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Field And Main Natl Bank has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Madison Invest Hldgs holds 0% or 4,409 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 1.35M shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,090 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 73.48M shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. The Alberta – Canada-based Qv has invested 4.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bell Comml Bank has invested 0.84% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Financial Mgmt Professionals invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). West Oak Limited Liability Co holds 1.58% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 47,106 shares. Harris Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.94% or 9.57 million shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson And Limited Co has 0.32% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). British Columbia holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.55 million shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 206,840 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

