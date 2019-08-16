Boys Arnold & Co Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Raised by $424,512 as Share Value Rose; Chesley Taft & Associates Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $9.28 Million; Market Value Declined

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 5,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 15/05/2018 – A massive union will protest outside an Amazon event after reports of warehouse workers peeing in bottles; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96M shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Income $9.7B; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,490 shares to 62,791 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,158 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile owns 25,270 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Allen Ltd Com holds 3.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 67,985 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taconic Advisors Ltd Partnership has 53,000 shares for 6.98% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3.06% or 386,695 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or stated it has 429 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd owns 3,530 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer invested in 464 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,382 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Lc invested in 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 1.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company holds 5,519 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,736 shares to 70,243 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,537 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

