Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $319,961; Cbs Class B (CBS) Shorts Up By 3.53%

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 7.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,037 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 69,958 shares with $3.77 million value, down from 75,995 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $76.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 3.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS) had an increase of 3.53% in short interest. CBS’s SI was 10.54M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.53% from 10.18M shares previously. With 2.19 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cbs Corporation Class B (NYSE:CBS)’s short sellers to cover CBS’s short positions. The SI to Cbs Corporation Class B’s float is 3.24%. The stock decreased 7.02% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 3.39 million shares traded or 47.79% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP CEO MOONVES 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $69.3M VS. $69.6M; 17/04/2018 – blacq: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc has asked CBS Corp to sw; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 03/05/2018 – Brian Stelter: CBS was warned about Charlie Rose: “Concerns about Rose’s behavior were flagged to managers at the network as

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.01 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 5.57 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Among 4 analysts covering CBS Corp (NYSE:CBS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CBS Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co reported 49,601 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Blb&B Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 139,644 shares. 3,613 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Co. Artisan Ltd Partnership reported 3.43 million shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 557,723 shares. Regions Finance Corporation has 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel holds 70,014 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.52% or 153,946 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 10,159 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,002 shares. New York-based M&T Bancorp Corp has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 0.19% stake. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 43,465 shares. 12,035 were reported by Cypress Capital Management Lc. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Georgia-based Montag A & has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South State Corp invested in 64,156 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability owns 25,915 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 95 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 5,710 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 8,103 are owned by Wms Prns Limited Liability Com. Drexel Morgan, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,966 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 4.24M shares. Blb&B Advsr holds 0.13% or 20,898 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 10,435 shares to 123,095 valued at $34.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 23,110 shares and now owns 119,265 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $85 target.