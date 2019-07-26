Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding By $634,304; Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) SI Decreased By 1.56%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) had a decrease of 1.56% in short interest. CPRX’s SI was 6.90M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.56% from 7.01M shares previously. With 1.01 million avg volume, 7 days are for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s short sellers to cover CPRX’s short positions. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 953,727 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 6.63% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 09/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 23.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,328 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 30,443 shares with $2.08M value, down from 39,771 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $41.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 1.04 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) rating on Friday, March 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $9 target.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,750 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $80,750 was made by MCENANY PATRICK J on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $497.81 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 11,353 shares to 77,189 valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 13,384 shares and now owns 145,021 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.