Boys Arnold & Co Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX); Brown Advisory Securities Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 were accumulated by Platinum Invest. Murphy Capital holds 72,840 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 28,003 shares. Rampart Invest Management Co Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,178 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Zwj Inv Counsel reported 40,534 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Co accumulated 72,115 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,303 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,439 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Management Limited has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pointstate Capital Lp has 1.89% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 742,610 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd accumulated 8,577 shares. New York-based Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares to 30,611 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,650 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

