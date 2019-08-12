Boys Arnold & Co Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $8.91 Million; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.37 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 21,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 649,285 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.32M, up from 628,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 429,513 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,262 shares to 136,650 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,243 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 287,114 shares. Woodley Farra Manion holds 0.02% or 1,585 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust owns 25,258 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 44,700 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 110,202 are owned by Eastern Comml Bank. Community Fincl Serv Gru Limited Company reported 1,714 shares. Theleme Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 953,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 12,512 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,235 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc stated it has 72,115 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,955 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cumberland, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 173,378 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Finance Ser holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 18 shares. Reilly Lc owns 437 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP owns 20,129 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Mariner Llc has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 287,464 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.15% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,388 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd owns 230,140 shares.