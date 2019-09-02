Boys Arnold & Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $21.13 Million as Valuation Rose; Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $310,050 as Shares Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 62,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 56,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lederer Associates Counsel Ca owns 27,686 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd accumulated 6,004 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc reported 272,952 shares. Girard Limited holds 4.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 140,572 shares. St Germain D J owns 201,072 shares. 16,783 were reported by Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability. Lincoln Cap Ltd owns 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,710 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 517,002 shares. Signature Inv Advisors Ltd, a California-based fund reported 139,369 shares. New York-based Qs has invested 0.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 303,284 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 178,874 shares in its portfolio. 164,822 are held by Gamble Jones Inv Counsel. 14,621 are held by Camelot Portfolios Limited Company.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,863 shares to 17,832 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,611 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG) by 22,908 shares to 15,948 shares, valued at $687,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,973 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc..