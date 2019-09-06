Boys Arnold & Co Holds Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Axiom International Investors Trimmed Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $25.04 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 9.04M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON REPORTER CONF. CALL; 26/04/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 104,765 shares as the company's stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 312,748 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.04 million, down from 417,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $212.37. About 105,554 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $4.24 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.85 per share. BAP’s profit will be $331.00 million for 12.52 P/E if the $4.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Credicorp Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.91% EPS growth.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5,108 shares to 49,228 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 34,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. California-based Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Pa holds 1.91% or 466,482 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Managers Limited stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 99,354 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com reported 181,764 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 1.61 million shares. Mcrae Cap Incorporated accumulated 7,872 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Schulhoff & Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Qs Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 367,335 shares. 213,571 are owned by Bokf Na. The Texas-based Ycg Ltd Liability Com has invested 4.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ent Services Corp invested in 4,440 shares. Heritage Investors Corp holds 200,916 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,037 shares to 69,958 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 6,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,407 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).