Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Position in Fedex (FDX) as Shares Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Capital City Trust Company Decreased by $497,601 Its Stake

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,219 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 8,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.39. About 1.12 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – Global News Toronto: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 13,384 shares to 145,021 shares, valued at $41.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 16,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.59M for 13.47 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. MERINO JOHN L also sold $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Monday, February 4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.