Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Price Declined; As Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Declined, Kempner Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.42 Million

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,838 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $174.38. About 2,131 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 17,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 85,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 188,325 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 16/05/2018 – New Data from Merck’s Leading Immuno-Oncology Clinical Development Program in Over 25 Tumor Types to Be Presented at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Confirms and Specifies 2018 View; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – MERCK FINCK CEO MATTHIAS SCHELLENBERG COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – The CDC says Shingrix is preferred over Merck’s Zostavax; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS MONOTHERAPY ARMS REMAIN OPEN ONLY TO PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 HIGH STATUS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70M. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Bushman Julie L sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 7,383 shares to 179,369 shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.37 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.96B for 17.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

