Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Rose; As Mattel (MAT) Stock Price Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Has Decreased Its Position by $2.54 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 211,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,799 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 460,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 1.24M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 18/05/2018 – MGA Chief Sought to Run Combined Firm; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – S&P PLACED MATTEL INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE IN LOW 40% RANGE; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis in talks to leave the company – Dow Jones; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL NAMES YNON KREIZ AS CEO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 15,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, down from 85,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 4.02M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 28,419 shares to 129,033 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 9,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. Shares for $279,000 were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J. Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356 worth of stock. $107,968 worth of stock was bought by Lynch Roger on Tuesday, February 19. Another trade for 71,425 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Kreiz Ynon.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl Gru owns 1,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 519,874 shares. Da Davidson invested in 44,705 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset One reported 151,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board holds 28,795 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 28,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 1,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Gp Limited holds 414,942 shares. Optimum Advsr reported 3,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 88,892 shares. Bollard Gp holds 0% or 4,311 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding owns 281,112 shares. Virtu Fincl Llc holds 24,510 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn holds 6,073 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 15,921 shares to 108,117 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 23,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60B for 26.61 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department holds 1.09% or 46,040 shares. Smith Moore And Company accumulated 27,009 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 242,937 shares. Ims owns 4,621 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd reported 0.69% stake. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 30,357 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Brouwer And Janachowski Lc stated it has 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Victory reported 212,099 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Vermont has 145,327 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 32,982 shares. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Tru Co invested in 1.37% or 14,923 shares. 4,321 were reported by Gsa Prns Llp. 718,830 were accumulated by Nordea Investment Mngmt. Moller Serv has 9,108 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,776 shares.