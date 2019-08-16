Boys Arnold & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) as Valuation Declined; As Legg Mason (LM) Valuation Rose, Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreased Its Stake

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 880,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 505,009 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason March Liquidity Outflows $8.7B; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 12,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 19,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $110.23. About 3.84 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 10/05/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly said it would buy Armo BioSciences for $1.6 billion; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 650,000 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $55.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 880,000 shares. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.08% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ing Groep Nv has 13,108 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 25,159 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.02% or 61,423 shares. Olstein Mngmt Lp accumulated 344,503 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 15,587 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 332,192 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 91,060 shares. 139,818 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.04% or 20,671 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 171,504 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 156,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 1.97 million were reported by Gamco Investors Et Al.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought 426 shares worth $50,281.