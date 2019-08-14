Boys Arnold & Co Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Increased by $424,512; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Barry Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 11.05M shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 16.97 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Cut 22 Jobs in Currency Trading Amid Malaise; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 07/05/2018 – Sensata at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares to 30,611 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,832 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,885 shares to 53,386 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 451,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

