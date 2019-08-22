Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Its At&T (T) Position by $455,948; As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Share Value Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Has Raised Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 14,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 152,801 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 167,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 18.63 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 109.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 56,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 107,819 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, up from 51,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 1.08 million shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.90B for 9.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares to 30,489 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 69,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 68,062 shares to 113,084 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,878 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

