Boys Arnold & Co Maintains Stake in United Technologies (UTX); As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Thomas Story & Son Increased by $3.36 Million Its Holding

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 2.39M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 10/05/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS DECISION TO PULL OUT OF IRISH DATA CENTER PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,330 shares to 141,654 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,801 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 8,245 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Welch Lc holds 207,963 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.61 million shares stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,276 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 447,643 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 20,486 shares. Foundation Mgmt invested in 1,749 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Communication Inc stated it has 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bp Plc has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Stock Yards Bank & Trust And accumulated 11,882 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Baxter Bros invested in 25,536 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,599 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Apple Rumors: Future iPhone May Ditch the Notch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.