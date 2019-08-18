Boys Arnold & Co Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Valuation Declined; As American Airls Group (AAL) Valuation Declined, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted by $786,904 Its Position

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 77,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89 million shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – EXPECT 2019 AND 2020 CASM EXCLUDING FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS TO BE UP ABOUT 1 TO 2 PCT IN EACH YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 30,725 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 8,269 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Amer Grp Inc Inc invested in 181,959 shares. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 530 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 66,986 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Miracle Mile Advisors Lc has invested 0.12% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 18,647 shares stake. 31,415 were reported by Coatue Management Limited Liability Com. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 15,350 shares. Ellington Management Limited Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 71,090 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 1,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sigma Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R. $714,973 worth of stock was bought by CAHILL JOHN T on Tuesday, June 4. Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $112,720 was made by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boarding disruptions spike at American, Southwest due to MAX grounding – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AAL Stock Could Take a Tumble, Says Signal – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: AAL, LAMR, TGT – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: UAL, AAL, TAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minneapolis Port Management Grp Ltd accumulated 759,093 shares. Albert D Mason invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Service holds 0.14% or 13,199 shares. Arbor Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,905 shares. Culbertson A N And Com stated it has 120,266 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability has 1.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wasatch Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eqis Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc has 318,170 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Field And Main Bancorporation has 20,775 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 100,672 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 374,924 shares. Aureus Asset Llc reported 51,191 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 17,985 shares. First Merchants reported 1.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.