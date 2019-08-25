Boys Arnold & Co Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Compton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $306,160

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback scheme and dividend rise; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 19,957 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated owns 673,793 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 765 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,052 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 1.75 million shares. Security National Company has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advsr Inc invested in 5,765 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 370 shares. Cortland Assoc Mo has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 128 are held by Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 29,066 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 150 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Trust LP holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 556,710 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 5,400 shares to 18,070 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,150 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utah Retirement Systems has 3.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Manhattan Communications holds 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3.14M shares. Loews, New York-based fund reported 1,300 shares. The Illinois-based Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stadion Money Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,402 shares stake. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Limited has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 178,874 shares. Drw Secs holds 1,318 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Impact Advsr Lc owns 22,299 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. S R Schill invested in 0.79% or 6,889 shares. Adirondack Tru Commerce stated it has 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 126,625 shares. Accuvest Advisors holds 0.46% or 4,487 shares. Wheatland reported 1,845 shares.