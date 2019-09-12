Boys Arnold & Co Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Lowered Position by $660,344

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 447.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 89,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 109,534 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.26M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 105,748 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,161 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, down from 42,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $223.9. About 5.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 16,025 shares to 736,491 shares, valued at $33.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 69,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

