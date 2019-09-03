Boys Arnold & Co Has Increased United Technologies (UTX) Stake By $8.91 Million; Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)’s Sentiment Is 1.04

Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 76 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 73 cut down and sold stock positions in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 39.97 million shares, down from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 46 Increased: 57 New Position: 19.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 348.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boys Arnold & Co Inc acquired 69,614 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 89,614 shares with $11.55 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $108.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 1.77 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.70 million activity.

The stock increased 2.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 1.12M shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 26/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Submits a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bremelanotide for the treatmen; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – CO, SANDOZ ENTERED STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL, PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THAT DISMISSES, RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.2M; 09/03/2018 AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – US DECISION TO IMPOSE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON ALUMINUM IMPORTS WILL HIT AMAG; 26/03/2018 – AMAG SUBMITS A NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR BREMELANOTIDE; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Amag Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Amag Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amag Pharma

Analysts await AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.70 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. After $-1.28 actual EPS reported by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.31% EPS growth.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, makes, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. The company has market cap of $360.38 million. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme , an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families.

Armistice Capital Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 3.32 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 33,627 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Permanens Capital L.P. has 0.24% invested in the company for 63,500 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 192,052 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Liability Company holds 10,193 shares. Pictet North America stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Investment Advsrs Llc has 31,905 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd has 2.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gm Advisory Group reported 1,940 shares. 62,316 were reported by Bragg Finance Advisors. The Indiana-based Indiana & Inv Mgmt Co has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Soroban Partners L P, a New York-based fund reported 5.88 million shares. Bessemer Gru Incorporated invested in 15,496 shares. Prudential holds 1.78M shares. Logan Capital Management Incorporated reported 15,939 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.33% stake. Swiss National Bank holds 2.74 million shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 229,223 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 20.95% above currents $128.71 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 5,400 shares to 18,070 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 19,685 shares and now owns 233,350 shares. General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) was reduced too.

