Boys Arnold & Co Increases Position in United Technologies (UTX); Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Value Declined While International Value Advisers Cut Stake

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 3.58M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company's stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.94 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 170,198 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $110.03 million for 12.16 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 29,945 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 15,728 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com reported 341,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp accumulated 0% or 2,689 shares. Mesirow Investment Mgmt invested in 0.99% or 53,520 shares. 3.39M are owned by Generation Inv Management Llp. State Street reported 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Value Advisers Llc accumulated 7.38% or 1.61 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Riverbridge Partners Llc owns 0.65% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 278,716 shares. Andra Ap invested in 45,800 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 12,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,000 were accumulated by Bright Rock Capital Ltd Liability Co. Shelton Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 424 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 150,701 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,844 shares to 51,808 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,746 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 69,255 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hemenway Trust Lc invested in 2.42% or 116,522 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 1,970 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt holds 206,698 shares. 143,315 are owned by Parsec Financial. Moreover, Foothills Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Saturna reported 0.61% stake. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eagle Ridge Mgmt reported 49,170 shares. Sns Gp Lc owns 1,788 shares. Agf accumulated 189,848 shares.