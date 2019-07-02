Boys Arnold & Co Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $947,146; 1St Source Bank Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $438,291

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.55. About 24.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers)

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 78,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 5.87M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.40 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,325 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 43,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,052 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability owns 1.04M shares. London Communications Of Virginia owns 1.62M shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited holds 3.23% or 731,095 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 209,924 shares stake. Cannell Peter B & Co has invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clearbridge Investments Ltd invested in 1.19% or 9.63 million shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evermay Wealth Limited Company owns 12,820 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 50,771 are held by Regent Mngmt Lc. Homrich Berg reported 0.42% stake. Burke & Herbert Financial Bank & Tru Com stated it has 5.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 69,313 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

