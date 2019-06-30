Boyd Watterson Asset Management Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $363,208; Freestone Capital Holdings Boosted Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $554,019; Stock Price Rose

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,451 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 1,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $504.29. About 377,664 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Executives across the company faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 12/04/2018 – Real Time Economics: The Fed Eyes Inflation | Consumer Prices on the March | The Facebook Monopoly; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in testimony there will always be a version of Facebook that users can access without paying; 21/03/2018 – Axios: SCOOP: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak out in the next 24 hours on the data-harvesting revelations that…; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Limited Com owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,432 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,165 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.11% or 1,571 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0.05% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc owns 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Invs Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bp Public Ltd owns 8,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers reported 5.18% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 7,141 shares. Allstate has 8,465 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 15,160 shares. Mirae Asset has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Intll Sarl has 7,255 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Fairview Capital Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 2,116 shares in its portfolio.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 33,865 shares to 63,865 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 94,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,467 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. Meyers Charles J sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. STROHMEYER KARL had sold 3,867 shares worth $1.47M on Tuesday, January 15. Schwartz Eric sold $1.35M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. The insider VAN CAMP PETER sold 1,257 shares worth $478,833. 962 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares with value of $366,798 were sold by Campbell Michael Earl.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,335 shares. Gm Advisory has invested 0.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Invesco invested in 25.68M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 3.32 million shares. Barr E S And has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Portland Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 25,117 were accumulated by Stonebridge Advisors Lc. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 2,429 shares. Oregon-based Becker Management has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moneta Advsr stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waddell Reed Fincl owns 2.17 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Gruss And holds 0.63% or 3,600 shares. Coastline Trust Company accumulated 20,665 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Caprock Inc has 12,538 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 1.02 million were reported by Marsico Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

