Boyd Watterson Asset Management Stake In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased; Beach Investment Management Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position by $634,950; Share Value Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 15/03/2018 – AMAZON’S CLOUD IS SAID MULLING CORPORATE TRAINING SERVICE: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69M for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn invested in 2.97% or 82,774 shares. Haverford Financial Serv invested 2.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 53,435 shares stake. De Burlo Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,016 shares. The California-based American Assets Inv Limited Com has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1St Source Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,151 shares. Washington Tru holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 86,833 shares. California-based Stonebridge Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eagle Ridge Investment Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fiduciary Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,587 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 136,512 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corporation La has 13,655 shares. Accredited Investors accumulated 1,661 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 1,137 shares. 130,568 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares to 1,240 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 17,659 shares. Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt accumulated 611 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp has 0.36% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Hldg Group Inc has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winch Advisory Limited Liability reported 7.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tillar holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,003 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation invested in 5,542 shares or 3% of the stock. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.93% or 2,826 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manor Road Capital Prtn Lc stated it has 11.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 5.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stanley owns 200 shares. Napier Park (Us) LP reported 14.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.