Boyd Watterson Asset Management Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Lifted by $321,192; Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $568,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 8.25 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 17,590 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 2.78M shares traded or 65.95% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com reported 0.45% stake. Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Limited reported 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Johnson Fincl has 43,502 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.19% or 4,654 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Com has 2,522 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.41% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 4,191 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0.12% or 107,652 shares in its portfolio. 3,976 were accumulated by Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Com. Greenleaf Trust has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Philadelphia Com holds 0.11% or 16,571 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability invested in 10,072 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Knott David M holds 0.34% or 11,100 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 246,575 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 5,250 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares to 16,476 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,442 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9,584 shares to 4,071 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM) by 5,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,330 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME).