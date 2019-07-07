Boyd Watterson Asset Management Position in Facebook (FB) Raised as Stock Rose; As Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined, Earnest Partners Has Cut Stake by $548,800

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 10,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.58 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.01M, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says There Will Always Be a Free Version of Facebook (Video); 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 04/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Facebook now says information of 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been improperly shared; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS GRASSLEY TO ACT ON REQUESTS FOR COMMITTEE TO SEEK INFORMATION FROM TRUMP CAMPAIGN OFFICIALS BRAD PARSCALE, DAN SCAVINO AND STEVE BANNON IN RELATION TO INVOLVEMENT WITH CAMBRIDGE…; 29/03/2018 – Facebook begins ‘fact-checking’ photos and videos; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axon Cap LP owns 50,500 shares. Raging Cap Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 140,500 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.24% stake. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritas Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.12M shares. Whetstone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,199 shares. Loeb Prtnrs Corporation invested in 1,255 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 1,655 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel invested in 3,020 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity reported 2.33 million shares stake. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.52% stake. Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of stock or 15,900 shares. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Shell Asset Management stated it has 28,456 shares. Sib Ltd Liability holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 55,316 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 260,800 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 235 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 86,985 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 3.45M shares. Calamos Advisors Llc reported 0.09% stake. Bessemer Group holds 2,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Central Bancshares And holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management accumulated 57,519 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Finemark Bancorporation Trust has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 70,901 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 100 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 8,564 shares stake. Cordasco Financial holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. Shares for $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN on Friday, January 11. PEREZ ARNALDO had sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688 on Friday, January 11.