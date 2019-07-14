Boyd Watterson Asset Management Position In Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Was Increased; Tig Advisors Lifted Its Position in Orbotech LTD (ORBK) by $82.75 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 9471.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.43M, up from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 08/05/2018 – Orbotech Sees 2Q Rev $250M-$265M; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH SEES 2Q REV. $250.0M TO $265M, EST. $257.7M; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor: Orbotech Transaction Has Equity Value of About $3.4B; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL ALL TRADES IN ORBOTECH AT OR BELOW $61.75

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing

More notable recent Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – October 1, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KLA-Tencor Corporation and Orbotech Ltd. Continue to Pursue Merger Clearance in the People’s Republic of China – PRNewswire” published on December 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Big Yield Science Stocks To Buy, 3 To Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2011. More interesting news about Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orbotech: A Sweet Arbitrage Play – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “20 Nasdaq-100 Stocks That Will Heat Up 2H18 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “China’s Parcel Industry Still In High-Growth Mode Despite Macro Backdrop – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock Is Breaking Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Close To The Clouds, But Not There Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.