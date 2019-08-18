Boyd Watterson Asset Management Position In Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Was Has Lifted; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Valuation Rose, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $934,945

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 840 shares to 37,335 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $587,500 were bought by Dev Indraneel. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

