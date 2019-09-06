Boyd Watterson Asset Management Position in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Lifted as Valuation Declined; As Atsg (ATSG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ack Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $7.77 Billion

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $178.94. About 11.01 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61B, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 261,119 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 105,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Asset Mngmt Limited has 26,157 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 12,100 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Com. Barclays Public invested in 18,507 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc invested in 0% or 10,200 shares. Panagora Asset holds 3,500 shares. 11,838 were reported by Creative Planning. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 102,434 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 322,775 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 782,886 are held by D E Shaw And. Redwood Invs Limited Liability reported 14,084 shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATSG Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: XTN Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. Coretz Robert K. had bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250 on Monday, March 18. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $26,668 was made by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Crippen Jeffrey C., worth $21,690. HETE JOSEPH C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legh by 85,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $4.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL).