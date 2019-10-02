Boyd Watterson Asset Management Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Upped by $321,192 as Share Price Declined; South Street Advisors Position in Conocophillips (COP) Has Increased by $516,060

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.01. About 5.24 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 8,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 147,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, up from 139,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 3.41 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $400M of Debt Securities; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips ups output forecast for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 613 shares to 1,587 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,442 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76 million. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,686 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.39% or 93,620 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 20,101 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd has 325,406 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Management stated it has 64,930 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America owns 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,273 shares. Brick Kyle Assocs holds 42,585 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Lincoln National holds 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 28,707 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.85M shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi reported 0.52% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hwg Limited Partnership accumulated 250 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,282 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,400 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $16.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,276 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

