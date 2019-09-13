Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV); Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose While Hendley & Co Has Lifted Its Position

Hendley & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 606.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc bought 18,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 21,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 3,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.65. About 1.70 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,386 shares to 29,639 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,741 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 81,702 shares. Hilltop invested 0.43% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.03% or 3,558 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr invested in 0.09% or 3,046 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corp holds 9,434 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Long Road Counsel holds 12,794 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated has invested 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 16,220 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Davidson Invest reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tdam Usa Inc holds 206,986 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,627 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co stated it has 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 412,762 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv owns 29,438 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Paradigm Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 0.12% or 9,338 shares. Skba Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 2,400 shares. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Services owns 18,994 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 3,761 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 1,380 shares. 56,478 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru Company holds 10,874 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Company accumulated 24,880 shares. Principal Finance Gp holds 0.07% or 417,685 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation Corp invested in 66,514 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr accumulated 4,580 shares.

Hendley & Co Inc, which manages about $216.47 million and $213.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,508 shares to 18,375 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

