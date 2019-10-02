Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV); Globeflex Capital LP Increased Its Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) as Share Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) by 18469.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 53,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 53,851 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, up from 290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $658.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 374,431 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Kaptur: Kaptur: Resources for Great Lakes, opioid crisis, manufacturing and clean energy secured in spending agreement; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MIOSHA and Great Lakes Safety Training Center Sign Alliance to Promote Workplace Safety and Health; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 15/05/2018 – Great Lakes Caring, National Home Health Care, and Jordan Health Services Combine to Become One of the Nation’s Largest Home-Based Care Providers; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Gillibrand: To Protect Against Future Flooding Along New York’s Great Lakes Coastline, Senator Gillibrand Pushes For; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Bergman: Bergman Continues Fight for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding; 04/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle at the Chicago Cultural Center June 2-October 1; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporati, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLDD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 10.80M shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold GLDD shares while 31 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 50.43 million shares or 6.20% more from 47.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan has 0.01% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 103,131 shares. Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 46,009 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 1.06M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management owns 500,000 shares. 963,722 were reported by Clarivest Asset Management Lc. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 17,925 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 2,400 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.91M shares. 163,060 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 98,482 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 100,434 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO) by 22,621 shares to 14,284 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 69,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,045 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

