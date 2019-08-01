Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $450,340 as Shares Declined; Arvest Trust Company Has Cut Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Share Value Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 15/04/2018 – Business Report: Walmart tipped to take next round in battle with Amazon in India; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 11,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 110,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79 million, down from 122,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $110.38. About 5.66M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AT CLOSING OF DEALS, WALMART, FLIPKART, SOME OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF FLIPKART WILL ENTER INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Still Weighing Options on Selling Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Purchase Controlling Stake in India’s Flipkart (Video); 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 04/05/2018 – Several high-profile investors reportedly lost over $600 million on Theranos, including Secretary DeVos, Walmart heirs and more:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin & Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 19,134 shares. Hemenway Tru Company Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,975 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 0.51% or 14,721 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 344,980 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt owns 1.09% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 28,339 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Llc reported 29,100 shares. Synovus Corp reported 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Utah Retirement holds 265,221 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10.26 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 12,600 shares. Advisory Gp Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 5,298 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd has 2,521 shares. Cim Limited Liability has 3,068 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,987 shares to 295,210 shares, valued at $19.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 12,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 22.81 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Inv holds 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 132 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc owns 60,194 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,290 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.34% or 265,829 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 61,516 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.24% or 2.30M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concourse Capital Ltd invested in 4,557 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.18% or 1,394 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,400 were accumulated by Napier Park Global Capital (Us) Limited Partnership. Newfocus Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 183 shares. 450 are held by Asset Management Gru. Alexandria Cap Lc holds 0.39% or 1,502 shares.

