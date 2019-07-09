Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Boosted Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Holding by $1.58 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28 million, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $35.25. About 151,156 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $36.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.93. About 3.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF) by 119,621 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $52.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportu (HYI) by 50,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,026 shares, and cut its stake in Cresud Adr (NASDAQ:CRESY).

