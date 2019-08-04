Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $450,340 as Stock Declined; Act Ii Management LP Upped Stake in Meredith (MDP) as Stock Value Declined

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 225,134 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Bolsters Video Team To Enhance Strategy And Growth; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hopes to get $150M in Sports Illustrated sale; 21/03/2018 – BREAKING: Meredith Corp says it has finished its “portfolio review and decided to explore the sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money brands”; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 28/03/2018 – Bestselling Author, Publisher Meredith Wild Steps into Suspense with The Red Ledger; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CONTINUES AGGRESSIVE EXECUTION OF TIME INC. INTEGRATIO; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA TO BUILD LICENSING PROGRAMS FOR MEREDITH CORP; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp to Purchase KPLR-TV, CW Affil in St. Louis Market, for $65 Million; 09/05/2018 – Meredith Corporation Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22 million and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 82,500 shares to 305,258 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 72,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,731 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 65,483 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Management Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Glenmede Tru Na has 42 shares. Goelzer Inv Management has invested 1.06% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company holds 4,115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edmp invested in 1.85% or 34,319 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,646 shares. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Lpl Fincl Limited Company reported 4,946 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 25,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com holds 51,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Starr Intl owns 0.08% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 3,567 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 6,126 shares. Federated Pa holds 8,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

