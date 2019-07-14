Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Trimmed Stake in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 14/05/2018 – Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Investigation Over Data Abuse; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG – FACEBOOK TO INVESTIGATE ALL APPS WITH ACCESS TO LARGE AMOUNT OF INFORMATION BEFORE CHANGES WERE MADE TO REDUCE DATA ACCESS IN 2014; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN DEC. 2015, FACEBOOK CONTACTED BOTH FIRM AND GSR TO UNDERSTAND THE DATA AND ASKED TO DELETE IT; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 08/04/2018 – Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk Bet Right On Facebook, Wrong on BlackJet; 07/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING VIDEO CHAT IN MESSENGER LITE; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio)

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of stock. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

