Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lifted Stake by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 7.57 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 8,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 137,345 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.73M, up from 128,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 369,895 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritas Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Co reported 38,973 shares. Fort LP holds 0.1% or 7,492 shares. Garland Cap Mgmt has 3.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 58,420 shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Limited has invested 0.44% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 5.90 million shares. Pioneer Bank N A Or reported 1.07% stake. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 47,247 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eqis Cap Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 1St Source Bank invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kempen Capital Management Nv accumulated 569 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.61% or 18,695 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,405 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,187 shares.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,471 shares to 54,442 shares, valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,639 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Hboc Inc (NYSE:MCK) by 13,805 shares to 265,388 shares, valued at $35.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,694 shares, and cut its stake in Eversource Energy Com.