Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Position by $363,208 as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Holding by $4.43 Million

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts, sees no sign of cost trouble; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 19.05M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 13/05/2018 – Cook hasn’t been shy about his criticism of Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Some big advertisers have expressed frustration with the measurability â€” or lack of it â€” around ads on Facebook; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 22/03/2018 – Vladeck Says Facebook Has Seriously Breached FTC Consent Decree (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester Defends Montanans’ Privacy, Holds Facebook Accountable for Breach of Trust; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Cap Ltd Company holds 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,069 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Com reported 105,908 shares stake. Dsc Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,697 shares. Hamel Associate Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,986 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 2.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.39% or 5.85 million shares. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 300,176 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Alta Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 492,937 shares stake. Dillon And Assoc owns 1.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,270 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 2,402 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc holds 54,765 shares. Dana Inv Advsr stated it has 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hayek Kallen Inv has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,350 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 6.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson has 103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gru has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 400,000 shares. Tradition Limited Liability Corp has 2.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirador Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 1.02% or 4,939 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt has 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Management Svcs holds 2.83% or 7,110 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,015 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Shoker Counsel Inc holds 1.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,189 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 3,376 shares. Churchill Corporation accumulated 1.63% or 160,747 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,405 shares. Murphy Mngmt invested in 2.05% or 35,160 shares.