Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Trimmed Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $448,716; As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Stake

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $835.19. About 359,584 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle: AIP Formula Yielded Payout Based on ’17 Financials, But In Light of Share Price, CEO, CFO and Marketing Chief Didn’t Receive AIP Payouts; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 35,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 427,372 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.33 million, up from 391,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $59.73. About 1.52M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q REV. $232.6M, EST. $229.3M; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 17/05/2018 – GrubHub Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.47 million for 66.71 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 8,581 shares to 204,472 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

