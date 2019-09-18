Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $952,884

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 1.62M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 4,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 44,833 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17M, down from 49,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $221.66. About 365,871 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares to 16,476 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,639 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amg Tru National Bank holds 0.36% or 83,023 shares. Amer Rech Mgmt owns 3,487 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest owns 432,239 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 30,547 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.61% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 34,685 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 1,161 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 32,829 shares. Argent Co has 0.81% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 109,722 shares. Strategic Finance Incorporated reported 5,501 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited stated it has 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lord Abbett Co Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ccm Investment Advisers owns 3,772 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Com has invested 0.22% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 7,130 shares to 62,336 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 6,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

