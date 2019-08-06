Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Raised Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Holding By $404,950; Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Had 4 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Healthcare has $45 highest and $3300 lowest target. $37.38’s average target is 30.79% above currents $28.58 stock price. Acadia Healthcare had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. See Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $45.0000 Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $33.0000 36.0000

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) stake by 65.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc acquired 2,225 shares as Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc holds 5,605 shares with $1.02 million value, up from 3,380 last quarter. Alibaba Holding Group Adr now has $411.65B valuation. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59 million shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Commerce Il owns 0% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 15,527 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 569 shares. Tekla Limited Liability holds 173,155 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 99 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc owns 37,084 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.28% or 256,700 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance invested in 118,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Northern Tru reported 782,999 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Lpl Lc accumulated 11,377 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement System accumulated 16,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare Company Enters Oversold Territory (ACHC) – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Centene’s (CNC) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 503,595 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Acadia Healthcare Company (ACHC) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q EPS 58c