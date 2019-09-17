Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Position by $572,520 as Share Value Declined

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 7.25 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (TSM) by 148.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 14,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 24,592 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963,000, up from 9,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 5.80M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deutsche X Tracks Msci Eafe (DBEF) by 120,414 shares to 295,472 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerg Mkts Indx F (EEM) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,377 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “GlobalFoundries sues its largest competitor for patent infringement – Albany Business Review” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Christian Fromhertz’s Taiwan Semiconductor Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UBS Upgrades Abbvie (ABBV) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb invested 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Shelton Mngmt accumulated 110,966 shares. Illinois-based Roberts Glore And Il has invested 1.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Overbrook Management Corp has 9,070 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank holds 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 14,504 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 647,397 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 33,568 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Blue Cap invested in 0.56% or 14,932 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 86,788 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.07% or 49,100 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.08% stake. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 88,832 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,929 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors owns 28,143 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited has 130,585 shares.