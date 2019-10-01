Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Masters Capital Management Cut At&T (Call) (T) Position By $23.30 Million

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 3,471 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc holds 54,442 shares with $7.29M value, down from 57,913 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased At&T Inc (Call) (T) stake by 26.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 706,000 shares as At&T Inc (Call) (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 2.00 million shares with $67.02M value, down from 2.71 million last quarter. At&T Inc (Call) now has $276.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: It’s All About Leverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Unlocking Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) stake by 400,000 shares to 700,000 valued at $39.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped California Res Corp stake by 1.04 million shares and now owns 1.54M shares. American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 1.47% or 339,024 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 285 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associates accumulated 0.23% or 6,925 shares. Moreover, Maryland Capital has 1.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Oakworth Capital holds 0.18% or 28,625 shares. Hexavest stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Heritage Wealth holds 5,115 shares. Albion Ut holds 0.39% or 90,098 shares. First American Retail Bank accumulated 0.47% or 205,229 shares. Advisory accumulated 32,867 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier Investment Mngmt Company reported 1.21% stake. Mount Vernon Assocs Md reported 1.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp invested in 65,933 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -1.16% below currents $37.84 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,074 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gruss holds 6.18% or 42,600 shares. Tt Int owns 122,170 shares. 57,384 were reported by Martin Inc Tn. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd reported 140,705 shares stake. 55,000 are owned by Monetta Financial Ser. Sterling Inv Mngmt Inc holds 32,567 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 4.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank & Trust accumulated 2.07% or 225,576 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment reported 82,912 shares. Moreover, First National Com has 3.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 121,008 shares stake. Palouse Mngmt owns 42,336 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.