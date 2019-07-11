Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Royal Gold (RGLD) Market Valuation Declined While Aperio Group Has Boosted by $7.40 Million Its Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93M shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 81.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 82,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,701 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 100,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 394,850 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,356 were accumulated by Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 1,074 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 46,056 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Symphony Asset Management reported 659 shares. Pictet Bancshares Trust Ltd owns 3,493 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 470,991 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 186 shares. Capital Sarl invested in 4,810 shares. Jag Ltd Com invested in 13,785 shares. 308,817 are held by Axa. Shanda Asset Mngmt reported 4,000 shares stake. Stephens Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 65 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Addison holds 873 shares. 5,839 are owned by Girard Ltd.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 32,275 shares to 251,991 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 66,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,924 shares, and cut its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

