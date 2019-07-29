Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Mobileiron (MOBL) Shorts Raised By 23.51%

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 73.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc acquired 253 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc holds 597 shares with $1.06M value, up from 344 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $959.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) had an increase of 23.51% in short interest. MOBL’s SI was 1.15 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.51% from 929,100 shares previously. With 787,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)’s short sellers to cover MOBL’s short positions. The SI to Mobileiron Inc’s float is 2.36%. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 803,001 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MobileIron, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.94% or 858,480 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 361,606 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 1.04 million shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 5,766 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 66,930 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 64,729 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 21,037 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 16,468 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 27,630 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 104,744 shares. 30,100 were reported by Jump Trading Lc. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Blackrock accumulated 5.26 million shares or 0% of the stock.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. The company has market cap of $766.49 million. The Company’s MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.