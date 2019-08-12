Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $363,208; Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Shareholder Alley Company Upped Its Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $185.5. About 8.26M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – UK PM May’s party was approached by Cambridge Analytica, but no work undertaken – spokesman; 10/04/2018 – YouTube and Facebook Are Losing Creators to Blockchain Rivals; 19/03/2018 – MORE THAN 60 U.S. SENATORS VOTE TO ADVANCE BILL TO MAKE IT EASIER TO PENALIZE OPERATORS OF WEBSITES THAT FACILITATE ONLINE SEX TRAFFICKING; FINAL PASSAGE EXPECTED LATER THIS WEEK; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS IT WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED TO HEAR A CAUTIOUS REVENUE OUTLOOK FROM FACEBOOK ON THE CALL; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 11/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable,’; 01/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Rivals Take Shots at Facebook; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally spoke out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Wednesday; 29/05/2018 – Robert Fenner: Facebook is set to offer its WhatsApp payment services to the whole of India as early as next week; 10/04/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 288,316 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 99,252 shares. Tctc reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 319,231 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 40,156 shares. Fdx Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 0.16% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 17,555 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Westwood Holdg Gru holds 32,335 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.02% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Alta Mgmt Ltd Company, a Utah-based fund reported 436,821 shares. Salem Counselors owns 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 150 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 10,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atlanta Mngmt L L C has 2.05M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 136,031 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 40,889 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In holds 0.18% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs reported 17,230 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested 1.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Advisory Ltd Co holds 26,344 shares. Alta Mgmt Lc stated it has 4.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,389 were accumulated by Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co. Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 579,944 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maverick holds 0.07% or 33,920 shares. 365,023 are held by Valiant Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Horrell Cap reported 8 shares. Contrarius Invest Limited has 1.08 million shares for 9.41% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,186 shares. 17,581 are owned by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp.