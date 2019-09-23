Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Cut Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding; Torchmark (TMK) Sentiment Is 0.84

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 27.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc holds 1,587 shares with $1.16 million value, down from 2,200 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $23.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $834.66. About 566,492 shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 03/05/2018 – May 8: Chipotle Celebrates Educators With Teacher Apprecation Day BOGO

Torchmark Corp (TMK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.22, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 149 funds started new or increased positions, while 178 reduced and sold stock positions in Torchmark Corp. The funds in our database now have: 80.38 million shares, down from 80.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Torchmark Corp in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 153 Increased: 96 New Position: 53.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested in 15 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 7,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Lp has 8,257 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Coatue Limited Company holds 585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 389 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Com invested in 10 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Columbus Circle invested in 1.17% or 59,796 shares. Comml Bank has 704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 17 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 53,757 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fiera owns 3,046 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Private Advisor Group Limited invested in 0.01% or 992 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Chipotle Gets Tastier With Carne Asada Launch – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chipotle: Catalysts For Descent – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Bull Market in Chipotle Stock Is Far From Finished – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77 million for 66.67 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $768.71’s average target is -7.90% below currents $834.66 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 17 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09 million worth of stock or 80,000 shares.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $9.69 billion. It operates through Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Annuities divisions. It has a 13.93 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers life insurance products, including traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83