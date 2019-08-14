Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose; Granite Constr (GVA) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $423,464 as Stock Value Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 87.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 21,085 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 11,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.15. About 623,468 shares traded or 34.74% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – DJ Granite Construction Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVA); 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Was Slow to Identify Russian Information Ops (Video); 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Malaysia’s ex-PM banned from leaving the country; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shutdown won’t stop investigation

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Granite Construction (GVA) Misses Q2 EPS by 222c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Granite Construction and Uber on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Granite Construction â€“ Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated Shareholders â€“ GVA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $179,380 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Jigisha Desai, worth $28,330 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,428 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zebra Cap Management Lc accumulated 5,526 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1.42% stake. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Motco has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). The Massachusetts-based Boston Partners has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Macquarie Limited has 0.09% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 271,717 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 16,419 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 7,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 9,200 shares. Hcsf Management Limited Liability accumulated 7.61% or 250,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,896 shares to 8,741 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 7,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,606 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).