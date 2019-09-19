Boyd Watterson Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $461,643 as Market Value Rose; As Wal (WMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Inverness Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, down from 57,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 68,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 226,174 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.99M, up from 158,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 3.77 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank chief Son undecided on selling stake in India’s Flipkart – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: India’s Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 10/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion:; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year's $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 48,490 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $33.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 3,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,805 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC).