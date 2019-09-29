Boyd Watterson Asset Management Cut Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake by $448,716; Shares Rose; As Mccormick Co (MKC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Decreased by $460,152 Its Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (MKC) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 2,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 32,968 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11M, down from 35,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mccormick Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 840,825 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 613 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 449,516 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Opened 35 New Restaurants and Closed 2 Restaurants in 1Q; 30/05/2018 – Code Burrito: Chipotle Honors Nurses with BOGO; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES HIGHER MARKETING SPENDING IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MLN, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.77M for 65.40 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 20,657 shares. Bristol John W And Co Inc reported 1.37% stake. Dupont Corp holds 0.01% or 440 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 795 shares. 4,757 were reported by Victory Cap Management. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 0.04% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.28% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). United Automobile Association holds 0.17% or 91,514 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 2,023 shares. Qs Invsts Llc invested in 273 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 8,257 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.1% or 16,213 shares. Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.25% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 13D Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 29,192 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Growth Stocks to Sell as Rates Move Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley Passes On Chipotle For Domino’s – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why I’m Selling Chipotle – The Motley Fool” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is This an Opportunity to Buy Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $105.72 million activity.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Much Higher Can McCormick Stock Realistically Go? – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McCormick: Red Hot Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “McCormick Deals With a Long Winter – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McCormick: Lock It In – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johns Hopkins, McCormick ink solar energy deal with Constellation – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $321.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 5,126 shares to 8,144 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).